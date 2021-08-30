Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez Records Statement Before ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Monday, for at least 5 hours. As per sources, the statement of the actor is being recorded in relation to a money laundering and extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Sources inform that she is not recording her statement as an accused.

The development comes at a time Jacqueline Fernandez is busy promoting her film 'Bhoot Police', which also stars actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Yami Gautam among others. Just a couple of days ago, the actor posted a Behind the Scene video from the sets of the horror-comedy which is slated to release on September 17, 2021. She captioned the video, "Will miss the crew", and tagged all her co-stars.

ED raids Sukesh Chandrashekar bungalow

The development comes days after ED raided Sukesh Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai. ED officials have informed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting 200 crores from a businessman over a period of one year. He also has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

Officials said he used the mobile phone and landline numbers of senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and CBI headquarters to cheat rich persons. He has also impersonated as PA to the Union Law Minister and a Supreme Court judge.

Republic Media Network accessed the visuals of the luxurious sea-facing flat. Visuals showed that the bungalow was designed with Italian Marble floors and expensive furniture. There were scores of servants to take care of and maintain the bungalow.

Also, the parking of the bungalow had 16 high-end luxury cars which include Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade, Mercedes AMG 63, BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes.