'Dhaakad': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Teaser Of Kangana's Track On Insta; Removes It Later

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from Dhaakad on Instagram. However, he soon deleted the post.



Amitabh Bachchan shared an unusual post on Instagram on Thursday and promptly deleted it too. The veteran actor shared the teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. He also wished the team good luck for it.

Amitabh shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All good wishes," adding a thumbs up emoji. He also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other members of the team. He soon deleted the post.

Why did Big B delete the post?



Well, the reason for deleting the post is quite suspicious but maybe because the veteran actor is also featuring in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Now we know where it's coming from.

