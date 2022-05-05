Last Updated:

'Dhaakad': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Teaser Of Kangana's Track On Insta; Removes It Later

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from the actioner 'Dhaakad' on Instagram. However, he soon deleted the post.

Written By
Digital Desk
amitabh bachchan, Dhaakad

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMITABHBACHCHAN/ TWITTER/ @SAURABHRAJINDIA


Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from Dhaakad on Instagram. However, he soon deleted the post.


Amitabh Bachchan shared an unusual post on Instagram on Thursday and promptly deleted it too. The veteran actor shared the teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. He also wished the team good luck for it. 

Amitabh shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All good wishes," adding a thumbs up emoji. He also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other members of the team. He soon deleted the post.

READ | 'Dhaakad' trailer: Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni is pitted against Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer

Why did Big B delete the post?


Well, the reason for deleting the post is quite suspicious but maybe because the veteran actor is also featuring in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Now we know where it's coming from. 

READ | Kangana Ranaut reacts to writer Chris Gore's comparison of 'Dhaakad' with 'Black Widow'

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMITABHBACHCHAN/ TWITTER/ @SAURABHRAJINDIA)

READ | Alia Bhatt shares Amitabh Bachchan's letter praising her for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
READ | Cannes 2022: Amitabh Bachchan feels proud over 1978 film 'Thamp's premiere at gala event
READ | 'Jhund': Supreme Court gives go ahead to OTT release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND