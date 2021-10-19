‘Dhamaka’: Kartik Aaryan Says Playing Arjun Pathak's Role “one Of The Most Challenging”

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming release, Dhamaka released on Tuesday and promised fans an edge of the seat thrilling adventure. The trailer saw Kartik Aaryan take on the role of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, who must help his channel increase their TRP ratings as the lives of Mumbaikars as well as his own hang in the balance. At the trailer launch event, the actor opened up about his role and mentioned that it was one of the ‘most challenging’ ones he has taken on in his career. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 19 and will also star Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan opens up about his ‘most challenging' role yet

At the Netflix event for the trailer launch of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka, the actor opened up about his role in the film. He is one who is usually known for his roles in romantic films including Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and many others, but takes on a rather different role in Dhamaka. He plays the role of a news anchor under a tremendous amount of pressure, as he negotiates with a terrorist over the phone while his wife’s life is in danger. Speaking about stepping into this role outside his comfort zone, the actor said,

“It’s one of the most challenging roles I have ever played. However, it was a piece of cake because of Ram sir. It was challenging for me jab meine pehli baar script suni the, but when he narrated it to be and how he was going to direct it, it became very easy for me."

Kartik credited Ram Madhvani, the director of the film, for aiding him in having a seamless experience on set, although he initially thought it would be a challenge as he read the script for the first time. At the event, the actor hailed the director and mentioned that when he was offered the role in the film, he accepted it blindly. He shared that he did not feel pressure while working on the sets of Dhamaka, as Madhvani being there took the pressure down several notches. He said,

"Yeh lights, camera, action bhi nahi bolte. Yeh actor ke paas aate hai aur bottle hai, 'Ready when you are' aur chale jaate hai. He is always at your service, which is a relief for an actor, since pressure pura chala jaata hai, and he takes it all on himself.

Translated in English the actor said about Ram Madhvani that "He does not even say lights, camera, action, he says Ready when you are' and leaves. He takes out all the pressure an actor feels and takes it upon himself. He also called the director a ‘comical man’ and the duo joked about doing a comedy film together in the future. He stated that it would be every actors’ dream to work on such a project.

