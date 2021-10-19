'Dhamaka' Maker Ram Madhvani Reveals He Shot The Kartik Aaryan Starrer In 10 Days

Kartik Aaryan attended the trailer launch event of his next film, Dhamaka on Tuesday. The actor was accompanied by his co-stars, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash, along with the esteemed director of the film, Ram Madhvani. During the event, the director revealed that the film was shot in only 10 days and also explained what his process for the shoot is. Dhamaka is set to release on Netflix on November 19.

Dhamaka director Ram Madhvani opens up about his process

Known for helming hits including Neerja and the web series Aarya, Ram Madhvani shared some insight into his process as a director. He mentioned that he uses the '360-degree system' and had always planned to film Dhamaka in that period of time. He also opened up about how his style of direction helps actors on his set. He said,

"We didn't want the news to come out that it was shot in 10 days. It's okay, you can shoot in 10 days, 30 days, 100 days, it doesn't matter. Dhamaka was planned to happen in that time frame because of the kind of film it is. I shoot in a very different way, I shoot with about three to 10 cameras. I shoot my films like a documentary or a feature film. This way in which I shoot is the 360-degree system, which means there are no lines on set, you can go anywhere you want. For the actor, this is a freeing experience, I don't do it the traditional way.

The actor also shared that on the fifth day of shooting the film, he began to doubt himself and wanted to do back to the 'traditional' way of shooting. However, speaking about his style of direction, he also credited Kartik and the other actors on set, who were committed to the way in which he works and encouraged him to stick to his vision. He narrated,

"On day five of the shoot, we had seven cameras and I told my team it wasn't possible, let's go back to the traditional system. (Using one camera) Kartik was there tying her shoelaces at the side and he happened to overhear this. He looked up and he said, 'Sir, traditional? Bilkul nahi Sir' He gave me the courage to follow my own conviction. For an actor to motivate me to keep my vision has been a great collaborative strength from Kartik and from Mrunal and Amruta as well."

Although the director works fast and completes filming in a short period of time, he assured the audience that he gives everyone on set lunch and dinner breaks and also works only 12-hour shifts. He also mentioned that for him it is not about the amount of time it takes to shoot, it's merely the style in which he works. The director also joked, "The next film Kartik and I do, we're going to take 100 days."

Image: Instagram/@madhvaniram