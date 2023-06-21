Dhanush Announces New Hindi Film Tere Ishq Mein With Aanand L Rai, Shares First Look Video

Dhanush recently completed 10 years of his Hindi film Raanjhanaa. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, also starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. On the occasion, the south superstar announced his next Hindi project, which will mark his third collaboration with the Raanjhanaa filmmaker after Atrangi Re.

Dhanush announces new Hindi film - Tere Ishq Mein

Dhanush on completing 10 years of highly acclaimed film Raanjhanaa, announced his new Hindi project. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the title of his new film - Tere Ishq Mein. Sharing a note and title, the actor captioned his post: "Har har Mahadev. My next Hindi film."

His note read, "10 years of Raanjhanaa, some films change your life forever and it's apt to say this is one such film. Indeed, it changed all our lives." The actor added, "My sincere thanks to each and everyone of you for making Raanjhanaa a classic." Dhanush announcing new film, wrote, "Now after a decade... a story from the world of Raanjhanaa, TERE ISHQ MEIN. I don't know what kind of journery awaits me, But I'm sure it's gonna be an adventure, For us and you all."

Dhanush also shared a YouTube link, giving a glimpse of his look from the film. In the video, he can be seen in an aggressive avatar. The actor is seen moking a bidi, running with a molotov cocktail that he throws at a wall. The wall reads, "from the world of Raanjhanaa" and later a text appears that reads, "Tere Ishq Mein" - the new title of his film.

All you need to know about Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein will mark the third collaboration between actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The film will be produced under the banner Colour Yellow Production. The story, screenplay, and dialogue of the film will be written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Himanshu Sharma is also the writer of the films Raanjhana and Atrangi Re.

AR Rahman will once again compose music for Aanand L Rai and Dhanush's film after Raanjhana and Atrangi Re. Actor Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal will be the action director for the film and the lyrics will be penned by Irshad Kamil. The film will hit the big screen in 2024. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast, and the film's release date.