Dharmendra Mourns Veteran Actor Kumkum's Death; Shares Their Old Movie Clip

Bollywood has lost another gem as the evergreen veteran actor, Kumkum passed away on Tuesday (yesterday) morning. The news of the demise of the 86 years old has left the industry with yet another wound. Legendary actor Dharmendra Deol, out of many, shared how saddened he is about the passing away of his co-star and actor Kumkum. Read ahead to know more-

Dharmendra morns over the loss of veteran actor Kumkum

Kumkum is one of the most unforgettable actors in the Bollywood industry. She was popularly known for the characters she played in critically acclaimed movies like Mother India and Naya Daur. On July 28, 2020, Dharmendra took to his official Twitter handle in order to share how sad the actor is over the demise of co-star Kumkum. He posted a monochromic video of the two actors romancing each other that seems like a clip from one of their movies. Dharmendra captioned the post, “Friends....Kum kum.... Meri filmi zindagi ki ibtida jis chhoti si gudiya ka saath shuru hoie thi....woh .... hameesha hameesha ke liye humen chhod kar chali gai ..... I am extremely sad .... pray 🙏 for her soul be in peace .....”.

Friends....Kum kum .... Meri filmi zindagi ki ibtida jis chhoti si gudiya ka saath shuru hoie thi....woh .... hameesha hameesha ke liye humen chhod kar chali gai ..... I am extremely sad .... pray 🙏 for her soul be in peace ..... pic.twitter.com/K5r9tA1uwc — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 28, 2020

The news of Kumkum’s demise was initially shared by the late actor Jagdeep’s son and a Hindi industry entertainer himself, Naved Jafri. On the morning of July 28, 2020, he took to his official Twitter handle to post a collage of some of Kumkum’s best pictures. He captioned the picture, “We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kumkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum”.

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Kumkum was an Indian movie actor who was often praised for her performances on-screen. Her father was the Nabab of Hussainabad and she belonged to a highly regarded family. She had appeared in over 100 movies. She was discovered by Guru Dutt and started her acting career with Aar Paar (1954). Having been in the industry for over five decades, Kumkum had worked with some great actors and moviemakers.

