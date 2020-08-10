Dharmendra's Videos From His Farmhouse Will Get You Close To Nature; Watch

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra is currently staying at his farmhouse in Lonavala. Amid the pandemic situation, the actor shifted to his farmhouse and has been posting interesting videos and pictures of his activities to keep fans updated on his whereabouts. From growing fruits and vegetables, gardening, riding a tractor, to enjoying the chirping of the birds, the Sholay star has been relishing the village life. Check out some videos from Dharmendra's farm.

Dharmendra's farm vidoes

Here, in this video, Dharmendra shared the story of a tree at his farm with his followers. He can be heard saying that the bamboo tree was extremely tall. However, it fell down recently and he provided it with a new spot. As part of his caption, Dharmendra wrote about how it had become a habit for him to ‘tweet anything’ and sent his love for fans. He wrote, "Aadat ho chale hain. ....aap sab meri. Kuchh bhi tweet kar deta hoon. Budha bamboo , ye aandhi main gir gaya tha jaise taise sambaal liya isse .... love ❤️ all for your loving response". Take a look at Dharmendra's video.

This Instagram video is proof that Dharmendra is into some experimental farming. Here, the Apne actor shared a glimpse of his favourite Mony plant. The unusual thing about it was that the plant was planted in the roots of a coconut tree. The actor captioned saying, "Love ❤️ to be in touch with you.....my un known family. .... In the lap of Mother Nature ....playing with her lovely toys....A mony plant 🌱 planted in the root of a coconut 🌴 tree..... sorry for the low sound". Check out Dharmendra's Instagram.

In this video, he shared the story of a small mango tree that had many mangoes growing on it already. He told the followers that the plant was gifted by one of his friends. Further, the actor also asked everyone to stay safe and stay home during the spread of coronavirus. In the caption, Dharmendra penned a poem, "Yehin zindagi .....Yehin skoon ..... yehin ...baat bhi ho jaati hai ....Aap se ..... jeete raho..... khush raho....khayaal rakho ....love you all 🍀🍀🍀🍀👍". Check out.

In this video, Dharmendra shared a glimpse of the view from his bedroom window. In the background, an old classic song played, Mere Saya Sath Hoga. He explained that Lata Mangeshkar had gifted him with a classic radio jukebox. In the caption, he simply wrote: "Khush mizaj lata ji, hameesha positive feeling deti hain. Unhonne ne mera manpasand ek tohfa bheja hai mujhe ..... Friends, always love ❤️ you for your loving 🥰 response". Take a look.

