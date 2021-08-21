Dia Mirza Pens Sweet B'day Wish For Husband Vaibhav; Calls Him 'Best Papa In The World'

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza's husband and businessman, Vaibhav Rekhi is celebrating his birthday today. Mirza took to her official Instagram handle to wish her hubby with the sweetest birthday note. She dropped a picture that seems to be captured at a get-together party. Sharing the picture, she called him 'Best Papa' and 'partner' in the whole world.

Dia Mirza has a sweet birthday wish for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi

In the picture, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi can be seen sitting together on a wooden chair. Mirza can be seen showing him her tattoo on her wrist. She sported a floral printed blue dress. As for the caption, she wrote, "'What does this tattoo mean?' You had asked… 'it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad.' What a long way we’ve come is such a short time Vaibh." "Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here’s to many more adventures and discoveries together!" she concluded.

As soon as the picture was up on Dia Mirza's Instagram, many fans and followers rushed to drop their wishes for the businessman. Several celebs also took the opportunity to drop heartfelt wishes. Kubbra Sait commented, "bless you Dee and Vee ooooffff!! Adorbs." Bipasha Basu, Vinita Chaitanya, Nimrat Kaur, Amruta Subhash and others dropped red hearts. A fan commented, "wow MashaAllah, seeing you happy makes me happy beautiful girl you're stay bleesed." Another one added, "Memories of a special moment on a very special day! God bless."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on February 15 this year in an intimate gathering at the Thappad actor's Mumbai residence, after a brief courtship. The intimate wedding was kept low-key with family members and close friends in their presence. The star couple welcomed parenthood on May 14. However, Mirza took over two months to make the news public. Dia Mirza's son is named Avyaan. She announced his arrival on the photo-sharing site.

She wrote, "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU." The actor added, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

IMAGE: DIA MIRZA'S INSTAGRAM