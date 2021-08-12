Dia Mirza Shares First Picture Of Son Avyaan; Says 'We're Celebrating Elephant's Day'

After months of keeping her newborn hidden from her social media account, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a special picture. On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Mirza posted a picture of her son, Avyaan for the very first time. She first put up a story of herself, followed by a picture of Avyaan. In the picture, her son is seen wearing a cute outfit with elephants on it. She wrote on the picture, ‘We are celebrating #WorldElephantDay.’

Dia Mirza and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their newborn on May 14. However, as their son was born prematurely, they waited until July to share the good news. Posting a picture of her holding Avyaan’s tiny hand, Mirza took to Instagram and wrote, ‘Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.’ She went on to pen down her pregnancy experience.

She also thanked her supporters and well-wishers for their love and prayers in her caption. She concluded her caption with, ‘Thank you all for all the love, light, faith, and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. —Dia & Vaibhav.’

Dia Mirza on World Elephant Day

Dia Mirza also posted new pictures with baby elephants on World Elephant Day and accompanied them with an elaborate caption. She wrote about the time she met rescued elephant calves and urged her followers to support organizations that protect elephants. She wrote, ‘I will never forget the first time I met these beautiful rescued elephant calves. They were so playful and naughty! Kept opening my shoelaces with their trunks 😬 the time spent with them had me smiling and bursting with love and joy. 🤩’ She also emphasized the role elephants play in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem.

Picture Credits: Dia Mirza's Instagram account

