'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' Clocks 15 Years; Dia Mirza Shares Values Of 'Gandhigiri'

On Wednesday, Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster comedy film, Lage Raho Munna Bhai completed 15 years of its release. Actor Dia Mirza opened up about her experience of working on the film, reported news agency ANI. Mirza says that the comedy film 'always remains relevant because of its theme.' Read on to know more.

Dia Mirza shares her experience of working on Lage Raho Munna Bhai

According to the news outlet, Dia Mirza said, "A film like Lage Raho Munna Bhai always remains relevant because of its theme. It is very rare that a film addresses really complicated societal issues in such a simple yet profound way. The questions that the film tackled in 2006 are still meaningful." The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein star added, "The film shows how easy it is to bring people together, dissipate ignorance and create synergy, harmony and peace even in the most contentious situations."

Taking a trip down memory lane, "This is how we won our independence; with extraordinary resilience and idealism. These values are timeless and can never be obsolete. Terms like 'Gandhigiri' and 'Get well soon' are now part of the popular lexicon forever because of this film." Mirza shared, "I played a young girl who has been weighed down by the superstition that she is a 'Manglik' and unpropitious. Her honesty and the way the conflict in her life is resolved on the day she is getting married is, in a way, a powerful summation of the theme of the film. Which basically asks us not to lose sight of each other's humanity."

"Working in the film was a really fun, happy experience and every film that Raju sir has directed me in, has been equally special. It was amazing to work with Sanju Sir as well and life in a way came full circle when I played his wife in his biopic. When I became a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, I also recalled that Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the first Hindi film to be shown at the United Nations," she concluded.

Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai is a sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S that released in 2003. The 2003 film starred Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Lage Raho Munna Bhai ever since its release had set a trend of Gandhigiri among the audiences. The Guru star Abhishek Bachchan, too, had a cameo appearance as Dia Mirza's husband in the film.

Dia Mirza lauds film for addressing complicated societal issues

