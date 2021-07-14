Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi Welcomed Baby In May, Reveal Premature Son Is In Neonatal ICU

It is a proud moment for actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi who have been blessed with a baby boy. The actress took to Instagram and announced the good news while sharing a picture of the newborn’s hands. The couple has named their newborn Avyaan. The actress issued a statement on social media and revealed that ‘a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy and a severe bacterial infection could be life-threatening”, hence an emergency C-section was done.

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi welcome their first baby

While thanking the hospital staff and caring nurses for taking care of the newborn, the actress wrote, “ur heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.” Further, Dia thanked God and all those people who prayed for her and the family. “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and me. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” added.



Continuing, she wrote, “To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith, and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time.”

Her friends from the industry including Malika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Masaba Gupta, and more were wick to congratulate the couple and send in their best wishes. The 39-year-old actress got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February. She had announced her pregnancy in March with a photo of hers from the Maldives, which prominently revealed her baby bump.

