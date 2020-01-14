Diana Penty's Floral Outfits Are A Perfect Inspiration For Summer Lookbook, See Pics

Diana Penty has given major fashion goals both on the red carpet and in casual wears. Her style file shows that the actor has a major fashion game going on. Here are some of her floral outfits that are perfect for a Sunday brunch or even a casual day-out:

Diana Penty in a blue, floral wrap dress

For New Year’s 2020, Diana Penty had posted a photo of herself on Instagram. She was seen sporting a beautiful, blue wrapped mini dress with floral print.

She opted for a pair of white espadrilles and no accessories. Her makeup was minimalistic with pink lips and open hair. Overall, she looked very casual and comfy. One can take inspiration from Diana Penty’s look which is perfect for a summer day or a casual day out in the city.

Diana Penty in a white, floral dress

Diana Penty celebrated the International Tea Day with a cup in her hand. For the occasion, she chose a floral printed white dress which had long puffy sleeves. It also had a belt detail. Her hair was tied up in a high ponytail with a loose tress adorning her face. A heart-warming smile seemed to be her only makeup for the day.

Diana Penty in a black, floral wrap dress

Although the highlight of this outfit is the pair of burgundy boots as indicated by Diana Penty’s caption on the Instagram post, one cannot help but notice the pretty black dress. It is a ditzy floral wrap dress in black colour. She wore black stockings and burgundy boots. Her hair was kept open in a sleek style while she kept her makeup minimalistic except for the maroon lipstick. The whole look was a perfect blend of the casual and the glamorous.

Diana Penty had sported the same dress on another occasion, in London as going by the Instagram caption. Here she carried a black purse as an accessory and opted for black heels instead of the burgundy boots. Diana kept her make-up extremely minimal.

