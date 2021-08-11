Did Alia Bhatt Just Hint At A Collab With K-pop Band BTS? Read Details

One of the biggest boybands in the world, BTS might possibly be gearing up for a Bollywood debut soon. Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt has put the K-pop world into a frenzy by directly mentioning the popular band on Twitter. Her tweet has also sparked speculations of a collaboration between Bollywood and K-pop.

Alia Bhatt tweets about BTS

Fans were treated with an unexpected interaction between one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS and the leading lady of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt. BTS teamed up with Samsung India for an upcoming event that is expected to launch new products. The official Twitter handle of Samsung India posted about BTS writing, 'Is "good" good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll!'.

Retweeting the post, Bhatt remarked 'Good is never enough' writing, 'Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia @BTS_twt those #butter smooth moves. #Collab'. The hashtag #collab at the end caught notice of fans who speculated that the actor is hinting at a possible collaboration between her and BTS. The actor has shown love to BTS earlier on International Yoga Day by performing the exercise to the beats of BTS' top-charting single Butter.

Netizens reaction to Alia Bhatt's tweet

Ardent fans of BTS reacted on Alia Bhatt's tweet. Some fans expressed their excitement about how Bhatt was an Army too while some fans believed that the 28-year-old used it to promote herself. However, many fans extended their support to the actor and believed that her tweet would help BTS gain popularity in India. One fan wrote, 'wait are you an army>>>' while another wrote, 'What is my fav indian actress and my (insert appropriate description to suit you), BTS collabing together?'.

Alia Bhatt's latest projects

The actor has multiple releases lined up in her kitty for the upcoming years. Soon to be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the young actor will also appear in RRR, Darlings and Brahmāstra. Recently, she made headlines after announcing her passion project with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for one of its kind all-female road trip movie titled Jee Le Zara.

