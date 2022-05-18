Did Anil Kapoor Join Disney Universe? Actor's Pics With 'Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner Go Viral

Marvel's Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner, on Tuesday, braced fans with a huge reveal as he indulged in a fun chit-chat session with a lizard on the wall and his Instagram handle is proof of it. Sharing a video on one of his IG stories, Renner revealed, "Morning starting off with good luck. Big reveal today, very exciting!!!"

The big reveal has seemingly been made as some pictures of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Hollywood's Jeremy Renner are doing rounds on social media as the two actors were spotted shooting for an upcoming project in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Did Anil Kapoor join the Disney universe?

On Wednesday, some fan accounts posted pictures and videos of Anil Kapoor and Jeremy shooting together in Rajasthan. A pic shared by a netizen sees the Thar actor and Renner standing together as they are surrounded by people with school children also playing in the same playground. The other pic features Jeremy shooting outdoors as he waves to fans clicking pictures of him. In other videos and pictures from the shoot, both actors were shooting at what appeared to be a school with netizens speculating if Kapoor is joining the Disney universe.

Jeremy Renner visits India

The development came a day after Jeremy had hinted towards a big reveal. On Wednesday, the Marvel star relished a slew of desi dishes including different types of curries, veggies and white rice. He even shared an exclusive look at his delicious platter and wrote, "Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions." In another post, he articulated, "Morning starting off with good luck. Big reveal today, very exciting!!!”

Jeremy Renner plays cricket with school kids

On May 17, Jeremy Renner shared a picture of himself playing cricket with a bunch of kids. He captioned it, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" Taking to his Twitter handle, Renner shared a video which had the caption, "Long travel day … but 24 hrs of new shared experiences !! #rennervations #india." In the video, he could be seen travelling in a car with a sloth bear soft toy hanging out from his pocket.

Long travel day … but 24 hrs of new shared experiences !! #rennervations #india pic.twitter.com/lmAi9hOJBA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 14, 2022

Image: Instagram/@Anil_Kapoor/jeremyrenner