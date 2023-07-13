Did Dharmendra Refuse To Watch Hema Malini-Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban? Actress Reveals

Hema Malini recently opened up about her role in Baghban. She spoke about the doubts she faced before playing the character. She also addressed the rumours of Dharmendra not watching the film.

Hema Malini addresses rumours of Dharmendra not watching Baghban

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Hema Malini was asked about rumors that her husband, Dharmendra, refused to watch Baghban due to her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan. After listening to the question, the actress-turned-politician laughed it off and said she wasn't aware of such a refusal. "I don't know," she said. For the unversed, Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. They have two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Recently, their family was in the spotlight when Hema and her daughters did not attend the wedding festivities of Dharmendra's grandson, Karan Deol.

(Reacting to rumours, Hema Malini laughed it off and said she wasn't aware of such a refusal | Image: Twitter)

Hema Malini's mom convinced her to do Baghban

During the interview, Hema Malini revealed that she almost turned down the film Baghban in 2003. Despite her initial apprehension about playing a mother to grown adults, she eventually agreed to do the film at her mother's insistence. The actress described it as a 'lovely film' and praised BR Chopra's vision for her character.

Hema said that she was unsure about taking on the role of a mother after being away from films for a while. However, after hearing Ravi Chopra's narration with her mother, she was convinced about doing the film. She shared that her mother connected with the story and encouraged her to take up the role as it was a nice character. Ultimately, Baghban proved to be a big hit and will turn 20 this year.