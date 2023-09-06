Did Katrina Kaif Undergo A Nose Surgery? Latest Video Sparks Rumours

Katrina Kaif recently took to social media and shared a product review video of her beauty brand Kay Beauty. While the point of focus was the product, fans pointed out a change in the actress' facial features, particularly her nose. Speculations rose that she had gone under the knife to improve her appearance.

2 things you need to know

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While promoting the film in 2022, netizens pointed out that the actress' face appeared different and a lot "puffier".

Netizens react to Katrina Kaif's recent video

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared her latest video, social media users flooded the comments section and shared their thoughts about the actress' appearance. Some comments pointed out that there were potential alterations in her appearance. Many speculated that she had done lip enhancement surgery and a nose job, while others defended her and called her a "natural beauty".

An Instagram user wrote, “But u dont look natural at all. Get over this and learn to accept however u are. U r setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this (sic).”

Another comment on the post read, “Sorry but I thought she's a dupe of katrina kaif. She was perfect already.” While one fan wrote, "She got her nose job done. It's clearly visible in the video. She has had lip enhancement already," another penned, "Please leave her alone, it's her choice. Let her live (sic)."

(Screenshot from Instagram | Image: Kay Beauty/Instagram)

(Screenshot from Instagram | Image: Kay Beauty/Instagram)

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and is set to return to the popular Tiger franchise with Tiger 3, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The highly anticipated action film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Diwali 2023.

The actress also has some other projects in the pipeline, including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It is set to release on December 15.