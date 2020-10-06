Did Payal Ghosh Take Jibe At Mumbai Police With Her Latest Tweet Amid FIR Against Kashyap?

Actor Payal Ghosh who has been in the headlines for accusing director Anurag Kashyap of allegedly raping her seven years ago as alleged in a FIR registered with the Mumbai Police took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday to make a sarcastic comment on 'Police'. Without naming any specific force, Ghosh wrote, "I think the most efficient police of India is the one in Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol" though it's quite clear to whom she's referring.

Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol are TV shows that narrate several dramatised real-life crime cases revolving around harassment, kidnapping and murder while also presenting re-enactments.

I think the most efficient police of India is the one in Savdhaan India and Crime Petrol. what say mandali? 😃🤗 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 5, 2020

Her statement comes after the Mumbai Police has been delaying the arrest of Anurag Kashyap, as per Ghosh. Speaking to ANI, she revealed the details of her discussion with the NCW chief. Ghosh said, "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me of help. I am more into the investigation but on the other side, the accused is chilling. Rekha Ma'am said she will support me. In the case of Section 376, the accused should be inside. I want to know why he is outside and chilling. I want security for me. My family is scared."

I thank @sharmarekha ma’am the @NCWIndia with the bottom of my heart for standing by me. When some women chose to take sides of a vulture, the organisation stood by me.. #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/d2JEqF6nwf — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 6, 2020

Payal Ghosh applies for Narco test for Anurag Kashyap

Ghosh's lawyer Adv. Nitin Satpute has filed an application at Mumbai's Versova Police station requesting them to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of the filmmaker. The move followed Payal Ghosh's refusal to accept Kashyap's claims in his statement recorded by the Police on Thursday during his interrogation. Taking to Twitter on Friday and tagging PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah in her post, Payal had said that Anurag Kashyap has lied to the Police in his statement and that she would file an application "in the interest of justice".

Payal Ghosh's lawyer shared the said application on Twitter where the actor has expressed her disappointment at the failure to arrest Anurag Kashyap. She has alleged a threat to her life and claimed that she lives under a cloud of constant fear.

Anurag Kashyap denies allegations

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani in a statement revealed that the filmmaker had denied all ‘wrongdoings’ while providing his statement to the police. She stated that the director provided documentary proof to the police about being in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films in August 2013. He denied that the alleged incident took place, the statement read. Ghosh has also lodged complaints with the National Commission for Women and Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming Kashyap consumed drugs.

Bombay HC defers Richa Chadha's defamation suit against Payal Ghosh & others till Oct 7

Ramdas Athawale rubbishes Anurag Kashyap's denial, asserts 'Payal is speaking the truth'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.