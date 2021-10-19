Did Priyanka Chopra Meet Nick Jonas In Spain? Singer Shares Previously Unseen Picture

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who is in Spain these days to shoot for her next Hollywood project Citadel was recently spotted in a previously unseen picture with her husband Nick Jonas. The new picture of the actor with her husband has left fans scratching their heads in contemplating whether Nick has joined her in Spain. Nick shared the picture on his Instagram stories while wishing their friend Akari Kalai on her birthday.

In the picture, the Sky is Pink actor was seen wearing a black and white dress as she kept her hair loose while the Close singer was seen wearing a green sleeveless T-shirt. The couple smiled at the selfie as Priyanka hugs him from behind. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the best there is. Love you @akarikalai. (sic)"

Currently, in Spain, Priyanka has been treating fans with amazing pictures from the local sightseeing with her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor also tried her hands on scuba diving and shared pictures on Instagram. While giving a glimpse of the same, she wrote, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! (sic)”

"Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro, and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina, and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here! (sic)" Priyanka added.

Nick and Priyanka have never shied from expressing their love for each other on social media. Previously, during the Jonas Brothers concert, Nick addressed Priyanka as the "absolute perfect life partner" in a video on Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You, and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Along with Nick, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy Chicken and Biscuits.

(Image: PTI)