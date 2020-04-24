Did Sobhita Dhulipala Lie About 'self-timed Pics'? Actor Releases Statement After Trolling

Millions of people are confined to their homes and have switched to teleworking amid ongoing lockdown to fight Coronavirus. Indian actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala turned into a ‘one-man army’ by pulling off a magazine shoot that usually requires multiple people, all by herself.

Describing it as a “unique opportunity”, the 27-year-old said that for the ‘first-ever’ work from home edition of Cosmopolitan while the world combats a global health crisis, she did her own make-up and clicked self-timer photographs. But soon after the actor was trolled as someone from the opposite building captured a gentleman taking her pictures. Many accused her of lying and hiding the truth.

Releasing a statement regarding the same, Sobhita took to her Instagram handle to share the chain of events.

Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this is also a moment for me to learn something deeper. I stand by the flow of events I'm sharing with complete transparency: 1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures. 2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I'm trying to shoot my pictures, offers help. 3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart. Neither was the picture shot by him used by Cosmopolitan (It doesn't belong with the magazine's mandate) nor am I anything but proud of this wonderful collaboration with the magazine. I only posted it along with the official ones because I like it. I recognise that I should have altered the caption text to mention that the second image was not part of the magazine shoot. I wish I had a more exciting, dramatic story but alas, truth often wears plain robes! Stay home and stay safe.

