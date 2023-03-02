Did Sushmita Sen Hint At Her Heart Attack In THIS Cryptic Instagram Post?

Sushmita Sen, who recently revealed she suffered from a heart attack a couple of days ago, shared a cryptic note last week with the text, "It's all about which way you look." Sharing the post, the actor said that she was a little under the weather, without revealing further details. She added that she needed "lots of healing energy."

Sushmita's caption read, " #lookforward #stepforward #moveforward & just like that, everything is behind you!!!! Aah! The simplicity of life! I love you guys!!!! Slightly under the weather…want lots of healing energy…you send , I receive! Have a beautiful day!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Hours after announcing she suffered a heart attack, the actor took to the comments section of her previous cryptic post and wrote, "Thank you sooooooo much for all the love & healing energies you sent my way…. oh the power of collective prayers… life saving indeed! I love you guys!"

Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered heart attack

On Thursday afternoon, Sushmita Sen shared a beautiful picture of herself with her father and announced about the heart attack she suffered a couple of days ago. Sharing the post the actor wrote, "“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )"

She added, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’."

Sushmita and her fitness journey

Sushmita Sen has been a fitness enthusiast for a very long time and often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions. The actor's Instagram handle is flooded with many workout videos and pictures.

The 48-year-old actor, who was recently seen in the web series Aarya, will be soon seen in the film Taali, based on Transgender Activist Shreegauri Sawant.