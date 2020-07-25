Did You Know Prabhas Made His Bollywood Debut Way Back In 2014 With This Prabhu Deva Film?

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, most popularly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the Indian cinema industry. He has worked in multi-lingual movies and has gained a lot of love from the audience all over the country. Prabhas has been a part of some of the best Tamil and Telugu language movies. The actor is commonly known nation-wide for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action movie Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), that is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie to date. Many think that Saaho (2019) was Prabhas’s Bollywood debut, but fans must be unaware that Prabhas has also appeared in a Bollywood song before that. Read ahead to know more-

Prabhas’s appearance in Action Jackson

Before rising to fame with the critically acclaimed Baahubali movie series, Prabhas has already debuted in the Bollywood industry. He made a cameo appearance in 2014’s Action Jackson. Prabhas joined the lead actor of the movie, Ajay Devgn, in the song Surya Ast Punjabi Masti. The song is sung by Ankit Tiwari, Himesh Reshammiya, Vineet Singh, Arya, Alam Gir Khan, and Neeti Mohan. The music of the song is by Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics of the song are by Sameer Anjaan.

Surya Ast Punjabi Masti is a peppy song that will definitely make you want to shake a leg. The song features Ajay Devgn celebrating in joy with his group of friends. Sonakshi Sinha is shown partying at a club with her set of friends. Prabhas is shown entering the night club with Sonakshi Sinha followed by a solo dance segment by Prabhas.

Action Jackson is a Prabhu Deva directorial. The movie is written by A. C. Mughil and Prabhu Deva himself. The movie cast Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, and Shahid Kapoor as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a Bangkok based hit-man who seeks the help of his Mumbai based look-a-like, who is a Mumbai based goon, in order to escape from the world of crime and clutches of a ruthless mafia.

On the work front

Prabhas has been making the headlines for his upcoming project opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie will be directed by Nag Ashwin. It will have a multi-lingual release (Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi).

