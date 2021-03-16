Did You Know Alia Bhatt Auditioned With 400 Other Girls For 'Student Of The Year'?

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on March 15, 2021. She made her screen debut with Varun Dhawan's film Student of the Year. She was seen portraying the role of Shanaya in the film. Did you know Alia had to audition along with 400 other girls for her role in Student of the Year?

DYK Alia Bhatt auditioned for Student of the Year

Alia Bhatt's debut film Student of the Year had an audition for the lead role of Shanaya Singhania. Bhatt was never the first choice for the film but they wanted to cast a fresh face. The director of the film told Indian Express that they auditioned 400 girls from Mumbai and other cities. Niranjan Iyer told him that Mahesh Bhatt's daughter is also present amongst the lot and she could be perfect for the role. They auditioned her and realised that she had the X factor that could work for the film. Alia Bhatt's age when she auditioned for the role was just 18 years.

Image source: Still from Student of the year

Even though they thought she would be perfect for the role of a rich girl named Shanaya, she was overweight than they expected. According to the director, she wouldn't have fit the role of the female protagonist as she was on the heavier side. They asked her to work on herself and lose weight. She was assigned a dietician and a trainer to lose the extra weight. Alia worked for over 3 months and appeared all slim for the shoot. Along with Alia Bhatt's debut, the film also marked the debut film for Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. They had assisted the director in his previous film My Name is Khan. He was impressed by their work as they observed his work and he loved their personalities and energy.

Alia Bhatt's RRR

Alia will be seen playing the role of Sita in Ram Charan and Junior NTR'S RRR. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Alia Bhatt's RRR is set in the 1920s and is based on two freedom fighters-Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film is said to release in four different languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The trailer of the film is out and Alia shared her look as Sita.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.