'Chennai Express' Clocks 7 Years: Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Had Turned Down Lead Role?

Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express completes seven years of its release on August 8. The action and comedy-drama film was a Bollywood blockbuster film with a worldwide box office collection of ₹423 crores which also made it eleventh highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. Actor Deepika Padukone, who played the lead was appreciated for her breakthrough performance as Meenamma. But did you know, formerly Deepika's role was offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor had to turn down Meenamma's portrayal because of filming date issues. Back then, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was busy shooting for Aamir Khan’s Talaash (2013). In an older interview with Zoom, almost a year after the release of Chennai Express, Kareena Kapoor was asked whether she was upset with Rohit Shetty for giving the role to Deepika Padukone. She denied it and said absolutely not. Kareena added that Rohit Shetty really wanted her in Chennai Express but she was busy doing Talaash. She also shared that she was fine with seeing Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express.

After Kareena Kapoor's rejection, the film went onto Deepika Padukone who was applauded for her work. The film and Deepika won several awards and accolades. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor won Best Actor (Female) award at IIFA Awards, Star Guild Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards and many others. Chennai Express was also lauded with Best Film - Popular award at Zee Cine Awards.

7 years of Chennai Express and the film is still considered as one of the most iconic films of the Hindi film industry. Among the most memorable moments from the film was the spoof they made of the famous train scene from 1995's release Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The film was originally titled Ready Steady Po. The songs, including Titli, Lungi Dance and the title track had emerged chartbusters.

This is an action-comedy film released in 2013. Chennai Express cast ensemble features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj and many others. The film follows the story of a man who accidentally boards the train and travels from Mumbai to Rameswaram, falling in love with the daughter of a local don. Chennai Express is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Karim Morani, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. Check out the trailer below.

