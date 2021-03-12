Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif's Breakup Costed Him Rs 21 Crore?

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's love story had become the talk of the town. The couple broke up after a relationship of 6 years in 2006. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's breakup came out as a shock to everyone. Did you know the breakup cost Ranbir a whopping amount of Rs 21 crore? Here's everything you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's love story and their breakup.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's breakup had a huge impact on his wallet

Ranbir and Katrina started dating each other after their film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani released in theatres. The couple was even papped at a beach in Spain. On a television talk show, his sister once confirmed that the couple is together right in front of him. According to a report of Bollywoodlife, Katrina Kaif's ex boyfriend and she had moved in together in a new apartment in Mumbai. Ranbir had moved out of his parent's house to live in his love nest.

The couple paid a rent of Rs 15 lakh for their penthouse in Silver Sands in Mumbai. Apart from that, Ranbir had even paid a security deposit amount of Rs 21 crore. The ex-couple had spent a lot on the interiors of their new house. They even bought artefacts and souvenirs from their tours all around the world. As soon as they broke up, Katrina Kaif's ex boyfriend was seen moving out of their penthouse with all his luggage. He shifted to his new house in Wilson apartment on Hill Road, Bandra. The reason for their breakup is still unknown. However, according to reports, factors like their ex-lovers Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan, Katrina's bitter relationship with his mother Neetu and their work-life affected their relationship.

The current relationship status of Ranbir and Katrina

Katrina Kaif is not dating anyone in recent time. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official. Alia is often seen sharing pictures of him and spending time with his family. In a recent interview, Ranbir even admitted that the couple would have tied the knot last year but waited for the Pandemic to ease down. He is currently tested positive for COVID-19 as confirmed by his mother Neetu Kapoor.