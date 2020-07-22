Did You Know Sushmita Sen Has Appeared In A Bengali Movie Without Charging Any Fee?

Having won the coveted Miss Universe crown, Sushmita Sen was one of the most sought after actor in Bollywood. The actor has recently been making headlines again as she has returned to the world of acting after long-gap through her show Aarya. Sushmita Sen has a number of Hindi movies to her credit. Her movies have often ruled the BO collections. But, fans might be unaware of the fact that Sushmita Sen has appeared in a Bengali movie for free.

Sushmita Sen did a Bengali movie for free

In 2015, Sushmita Sen appeared in Srijit Mukherji’s fantasy romance musical drama, Nirbaak. Srijit Mukherji is also the story and screenplay writer of the movie. The movie cast Sushmita Sen, Anjan Dutt, Jishu Sengupta, and Ritwick Chakraborty as the lead characters. The movie was Sushmita Sen’s debut in the Bengali movie industry. The plot of the film revolved around the stories of affection, lust, jealousy, love and separation of four entities (a human being, a tree, a dog and a dead body). In all these stories there is one common bonding that is Sushmita Sen.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, the director of the movie, Srijit Mukherji who also cast her for the movie revealed that Sushmita Sen did the movie for free. He said that her parents really wanted her to do a Bengali movie. Srijit Mukherji said that when he told Sushmita Sen that he didn’t have a small fraction of money to pay her for the movie. Mukherji revealed that Sushmita Sen then said to her that she didn’t want any money and will do the film for free.

Sushmita Sen recently appeared in a Disney+ Hotstar web-series, Aarya. The show's cast boats of Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza. The plot of the web-series, Aarya, revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the very person she always avoided to become. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one.

