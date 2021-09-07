Diljit Dosanjh Responds To Fan Upset Over His Absence From Punjab | Here's What He Said

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently reacted to a fan's complaint about him not being seen in his birthplace, Punjab, anymore. Dosanjh has been living outside his home state due to his professional commitments.

Diljit's absence from Punjab prompted a fan to express his grievance while reacting to the singer's tweet about his latest album, MoonChild Era. “Hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan (Now we don't see you in your birthplace Punjab anymore, brother),” the fan commented on Diljit's post.

The actor who is occupied with his commitments was quick to respond to his fan and wrote, “Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne...Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya... Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau (Punjab is in my blood, brother. Lakhs of people step out of Punjab for work. This does not mean that Punjab has left our spirits. This body is made of Punjab's soil, how can I leave Punjab)”

hun punjab nhi nzr anda jithe janam hoya bai jaan — Chaand kamboj (@chaand_kamboj) September 6, 2021

Punjab Blood Ch aa Veere.. Lakhan Lok Kam Lai Punjab Ton Bahar Jande Ne..Eda Matlab eh nhi ke Punjab Sadey Andron Nikal Geya.. Punjab Di Mitti da Baneya Sareer Punjab Kivey Shadh Dau 😊🙏🏽 https://t.co/aQE8EWAHad — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 6, 2021

Fans speculate on BTS connection to Diljit's album

Ever since Diljit Dosanjh had teased his recent album, MoonChild Era, his fans have been speculating if it has something to do with South Korean band BTS' leader RM. RM had released his album Moon in 2018 and Diljit has several times admitted that he is a BTS fan. He had previously conducted an AMA session where he fueled the speculations as he wrote, "It's not just the name.. there is more to it," when a fan complimented him for the album's unique name.

The Good Newwz actor had shared the name of his album on Instagram in a post and wrote, “It’s a New Era... It’s a MOON CHILD ERA BRAND NEW ALBUM. Hey Alexa - Are You Ready For #MoonChildEra (sic).” Moonchild Era features songs such as Black and White and Void. Black and White has gained significant popularity in the last two weeks with several people dancing to the number on their Instagram Reels.

(Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)