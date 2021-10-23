'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' In New Avatar; Read Aditya's Chopra's Announcement

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has been one of the evergreen films in the history of Hindi cinema. A proof of its popularity and love from fans was the romantic film running in a Mumbai theatre for over 25 years, and now, after the COVID-19 pandemic-imposed break will return to its original show. If the return was not good news enough, the film is now set to return as a broadway musical.

It's going to be Aditya Chopra once again helming the venture. The production is set to be a 'big budget musical'. Apart from some Indian names like Vishal-Shekhar, the musical will feature numerous international artists and there is also set to be a 'global casting search' for the actors starring in the venture.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge returns in broadway musical format, Aditya Chopra to direct

In a note shared on Instagram, Aditya Chopra shared that as a 14-year-old in 1985, his parents, father, legendary director Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra, made him experience his first musical theatre experience. He said the show left him 'speechless and stunned'. Being a fan of Indian blockbusters, he could not believe that something like that could be created on the stage.

He also thought that broadway musical was very similar to Indian films, in terms of colours, 'heightened drama, passionate singing, unabashed singing, a classic story and a happy ending'. He said that Western musical theatre and Indian films were 'long lost lovers separated in time'.

The filmmaker then shared he was uniting these 'long lost lovers in Autum 2022'. He then said that in 1995, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge had released, changing the lives of not just himself, but all associated with the venture. However, he said that being influenced by Hollywood and American pop culture, he never wanted to make it in Hindi, as he had plans to cast Tom Cruise in the leading role for a worldwide English-speaking audience. However, that did not happen. and the Hindi version became the longest-running Indian film, 'an amazing journey' he was grateful for.

26 years later, he is going to do his original version of DDL of an American boy, instead of an Indian boy, falling in love with an Indian girl, a story of 'two cultures, two worlds.'

Chopra said that he was 'terribly nervous and incredibly excited' as being a 'hardcore cinema' fan who had never done theatre, he was attempting to pull off the 'craziest ambition' of his life. He, however, stated that his team gave him confidence that it will be a 'fanstastic show' as they were 'masters' in their field, while he was a 'rookie'. He said that he was once again a student, feeling 23, the same age when he made the film and that he was keen to learn, explore, create and enjoy with these 'wonderful theatre artists'.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi maker said he was developing this 'passion project' for three years, and learned the 'unbelievable talent that the Broadway community had'. 'See you on stage in Autumn 2022', he signed off his message.

The DDLJ musical has been titled Come Fall in Love- The DDLJ Musical. Come... Fall in Love will feature Vishal-Shekhar as the music composers, Laurence Oliver Award-winner Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls) as the lyricist, Tony and Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant, Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!, Hairspray Live!, 33 Variations) is on Scenic Design and Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman (In The Heights, Sesame Street, Hamilton) in Music Supervision.

Aditya Chopra introduced his latest venture as 'The most iconic love story from India'.