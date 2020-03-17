Director Imtiaz Ali Breaks Silence On Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Debacle

Imtiaz Ali's recent release 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan didn't work at the box-office and was criticised for various reasons. Following the debacle, Imtiaz Ali has now broken his silence on the backlash he received and said that this wasn't the first time he was being criticised.

Talking to a daily, the director said that sometimes things don't work out for the best but one needs to take both the highs and lows in the same spirit. Adding that there is definitely a scope for improvement, one shouldn't stop experimenting. Imtiaz Ali also said that he would rather fail than play safe.

Concluding his thought, Ali said that it is not possible for one to go from one high to another all the time. Sometimes one has to come down to create a better peak, he said.

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence

Speaking to a media publication, Sara stated that she does not want to say anything too soon and that as an actor she has always maintained the fact that her job is done before the film's release. Explaining further the Simmba actress added that her job is to do what the director asks and make sure that it is carried out with utmost conviction and honesty.

Concluding her statement, Sara stated that after her 'job' is done, all she can hope for is that the audience and media love it too.

Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie traces the story of Kartik’s love life in two eras. The basic plot is the same as the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film of the same name that had released in 2009.

