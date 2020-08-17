Director Milap Zaveri Bids Adieu To Twitter; Calls It A 'toxic Place'

Director Milap Zaveri on Monday took to his Instagram handle and announced that he is quitting the micro-blogging site Twitter. Calling it a 'toxic place' which is full of 'negativity and trolls', Zaveri said he joined the platform because it was a 'great place' to express 'views, thoughts, and musings' but not anymore.

Zaveri's 'leaving Twitter' move came after he shared a wrong tweet (between 1.30 PM-2 PM) on director Nishikant Kamat's health in the day earlier. Zaveri was trolled for spreading fake news without confirming. "When I joined Twitter it was a great place to express one's views, thoughts, musings. To connect with people. To appreciate others. To be updated with the latest news. But off late it's become an extemely toxic place full of trolls and negativity. But I'm a very positive person! Hence, today I bid it adieu," his statement read.

Unfortunately, director Nishikant Kamat breathed his last at 4.24 PM on Monday due to multiple organ failure.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray mourns director Nishikant Kamat's demise, terms it a 'huge loss'

ABOUT NISHIKANT KAMAT

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals said.

Film personalities Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh, and Hansal Mehta on Monday paid tributes to filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, remembering his bright and cheerful personality.

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant ðŸ™ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.