Director Navin Shetty's Lords Of Lockdown Premieres At New York Indian Film Festival 2022

The COVID-19 Pandemic has created a big havoc in the world. Amid multiple lockdowns, the pandemic served a massive blow to thousands of people including workers, doctors, frontline warriors, and many others. Considering the ongoing situation, filmmaker Navin Shetty along with director Mihir Fadnavis produced a documentary titled Lords of Lockdown that revolved around the nationwide lockdown in India in 2020 during the first coronavirus wave.

The documentary not only chronicles the heartwrenching tales of the lockdown but also shows real-time visuals. It is a proud moment for the Indian fans as the subject-oriented documentary recently premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2022 on May 7.

Lords of Lockdown premieres at New York Indian Film Festival 2022

The New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), considered one of the most prestigious festivals features some of the best works of Indian Film Makers with unique and intriguing subjects. This year's festival will run from May 7 to 14 and feature cinema from India and the Indian diaspora that will take place in New York City.

The pandemic-based documentary, Lords of Lockdown has got its place in the festival. The documentary focuses on four professionals, each from different walks of their life who were at the forefront during the pandemic. It includes Ruben Mascarenhas from Khaana Chahiye, Washington Post journalist Rana Ayyub, Inspector General of Indian Railways AK Singh, and urogynecologist Dr Aparna Hegde.

Director Mihir Fadnavis expressing his happiness on the news took to his Twitter handle and penned an emotional note. Mihir wrote, "Small announcement :) Super thrilled, proud (and slightly emotional) to reveal that our new film - LORDS OF LOCKDOWN - a documentary feature chronicling heroes and endemic problems in the darkest of times - premiers at the New York Indian Film Festival next month! Cheers".

Here, take a look at the post-

Super thrilled, proud (and slightly emotional) to reveal that our new film - LORDS OF LOCKDOWN - a documentary feature chronicling heroes and endemic problems in the darkest of times - premiers at the New York Indian Film Festival next month! Cheers 🍺 pic.twitter.com/MM9myZ5LuH — Mihir Fadnavis (@mihirfadnavis) April 27, 2022

