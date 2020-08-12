Director Nishikant Kamat's Condition 'stable But Critical', Says Hospital

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Drishyam" and "Madaari", has been admitted to the intensive care unit of AIG Hospitals here for the treatment of chronic liver disease, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday. His condition is "stable but critical", the medical facility added in the statement.

Fifty-year-old Kamat was admitted on July 31 to the private hospital in Gachibowli with "jaundice and abdominal distention". The director is also suffering from "secondary infections" and is currently under the supervision of senior doctors.

"He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising gastroenterologists, hepatologists, critical care and others. His condition is stable but critical," the hospital said in a statement.

Director Nishikant Kamat critical. He needs our prayers. pic.twitter.com/NuKsZ2mVx2 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 12, 2020

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan", starring Irrfan and R Madhavan. Kamat also played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

Reactions

Director Nishikant Kamath is critical. 2020 just doesn’t stop springing up bad news one after another. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 11, 2020

Get well soon my friend filmmaker #NishikantKamat.

He is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is supposed to be in a critical condition. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 11, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

