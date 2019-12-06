Director Sreekumar Menon Out On Bail After Allegedly Threatening Actor Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier is an Indian Film Actor who is popular across Malayalam cinema. The actor is often called the ‘lady superstar’ of Malayalam cinema as she has appeared as the leading star in many Malayalam movies. She has won many accolades including best actor awards for several movies.

Did actor Manju get director Sreekumar arrested?

The actor, in the month of October, had allegedly launched a legal complaint against Malayalam filmmaker and director Sreekumar Menon accusing him of defaming her and sending her threats to her life. Later, she sent a letter to the Film Employees Federation Of Kerala (FEFKA) about her police complaint against Sreekumar Menon and sought the Federation's support.

On 5th December, the filmmaker-director, Sreekumar was reportedly arrested by Kerala police, with whom the complaint had been filed, but he was later released on bail with two guarantors. The police had digital proof against him and handed over the complaint to a special cell for preliminary investigation.

Sreekumar Menon is a well-known director in Malayalam cinema. He had recently worked with the actor, Manju Warrier, in a movie Odiyan. Apart from that, he had directed her in several ad films over the years.

Also Read | Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier, Crew Stranded In Himachal Pradesh

Also Read | Manju Warrier Files Complaint Against Filmmaker Shivkumar Menon

Menon revealed some details:

After getting bailed out, Sreekumar took to Facebook and wrote how his good intentions were misinterpreted and made him look like the bad guy. In the Facebook post, he mentioned how he had always helped the actor and, in the course of doing so, lost many friends and made many enemies just for the sake of his friendship with her. The post revealed how his friends later turned enemies and became loyal towards the actor and remained his enemies. Sreekumar also wrote that Manju forgot all the favours and help she received from him in a jiffy and that he was always a good friend to her.

On the work front:

After making her Tamil debut opposite Dhanush in the film Asuran, Manju Warrier is set to be seen in her next Tamil movie, Kayattam. Kayattam is a Sanal Kumar Sasidharan movie, which will release this year.

Also Read | 'Yet Another Blockbuster Is On The Way', Dhanush Fans Ecstatic As He Announces New Project Titled 'Asuran'

Also Read | Asuran: Celebrities And Audience Bombard Movie With Positive Reviews

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.