'Disco Dancer' Director B Subhash Seeks Financial Aid For His Ailing Wife's Treatment

Filmmaker and writer B Subhash, best known for directing the Mithun Chakraborty starrer Disco Dancer, sought financial help for the treatment of his wife, who has been battling lung and kidney ailments. The 77-year-old director said they were doing fine with but things took a turn for the worse with the COVID-19 pandemic. And their financial issues increased due to his wife's serve health issues. B Subhash said that this 67-year-old wife has been suffering from severe health issues since the past five years but her condition has worsened since 2020.

Filmmaker B Subhash seeks help for his wife

Subhash told PTI, "Five years ago, both her kidneys failed and she was supposed to undergo a kidney transplant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital upon the suggestion of a doctor. I had decided to give my kidney to her. But the doctors conducted some tests and it came to light that she has lung issues too. She has ILD (Interstitial Lung Disease) and we couldn’t do kidney transplant as it would have had serious repercussions on her health."

He explained that his wife's health deteriorated further and she was hospitalised for more than a month in September this year. She came home for a brief period, only to be hospitalised later, the director said, "She started bleeding and then again we took her to hospital. She came back home three days ago. It was during this time period that the bill amount incurred was Rs 30 lakh. We, as a family, were struggling to gather funds. Hence, we reached out to the industry people and also sought help."

The filmmaker said that he tried to contact several people from the industry for help. He said, "Since we were all unable to pay this huge bill amount (referring to Rs 30 lakh), my daughter Shweta approached a few people from the industry like Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, and they all came forward."

He added that even Mithun Chakraborty also offered some help. Subhash said that he was hopeful of receiving help from people within the industry as well as from outside.

(With inputs from PTI)

