Disha Patani: All The Looks Of The Star On Social Media In Athleisure

Disha Patani is known for her looks and her athletic body. The actor often shares her alluring looks in athleisure on her social media. Making her debut in the movie M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story, Disha gained a lot of popularity instantly. The actor has also left no stone unturned when it comes to working out and staying in shape. Disha Patani has now appeared in several films which did very well at the box office. These include Bharat, where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Baaghi 2, where she starred alongside Tiger Shroff. In her personal life, the actor likes to stay in shape and often posts videos of her workout on Instagram.

Disha Patani also rocks athleisure and posts pictures on Instagram. Apart from exercises, meditation, and gymnastics, Disha also participates in highly intense dance sessions. The actor's flexibility gives her an advantage while dancing. Evidently from her Instagram posts, the actor is also a fan of martial arts. The actor also follows a strict diet and consumes healthy food. Here are some of her pictures in athleisure.

The actor is set to appear in Malang in 2020. The romantic thriller is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is set to release on Valentine's day 2020. The trained gymnast has a lot on her itinerary in 2020. In this movie, Disha will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

