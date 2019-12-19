Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Will Re-unite For Baaghi 3 On The Silver Screen

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were seen together on the big screen in Baaghi, a romantic action drama film. Baaghi 2 released in 2018 and starred Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani. According to reports from a leading entertainment daily, soon another film will be added to the Baaghi series. The movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala had announced that the 3rd movie shall reunite Shraddha and Tiger on the big screen. But it was reported earlier today to an entertainment daily that Disha Patani shall make a come back in the movie as well.

Disha Patani to shake a leg?

The moviemakers began shooting for the film in September in Mumbai for a short time. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan and soon Disha would be joining the team for her portion. According to the sources of a leading media portal, Disha Patani has been roped in for a special dance number. The set has been prepared for the dance number Disha would be seen in. In Baaghi 2, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen dancing to the remake of Madhuri Dixit song Ek Do Teen. It has been reported that just like the previous dance number, this movie shall also be a part of the film’s narrative and shall take the story forward.

Disha Patani was the leading lady in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. She played the character of Tiger's love interest and the mother of the child. Disha Patani has previously given a hit dance number in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. According to sources of an entertainment daily, Disha Patani would be choreographed by Adil Shaikh who has choreographed Ahmed Khan's Yuuvvraaj. Adil Shaikh has worked on films like Kapoor and Sons, Secret Superstar, Kedarnath, and Student Of The Year 2.

It has been reported that actor Tiger Shroff had shot some bare-body sequences in sub-zero temperatures in Serbia. The actor suffered some injuries while performing a dare-devil stunt and had bruises all over his body. The movie has almost completed its filming and the team wrapped up its schedule in Serbia recently. The movie is set to release in March 2020.

