Disha Patani Comes On Board With 'Project K', Joins Prabhas, Deepika & Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Actor Disha Patani is set to star in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie "Project K", alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actor took to her Instagram Story on late Saturday night to share the photo of a gift hamper sent by the makers of the movie.

"Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board," read the note signed by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Patani, known for films such as "Malang" and "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", will play an "interesting role" in "Project K".

Filmmaker Ashwin is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama "Mahanati".

Patani will next be seen in "Ek Villain Returns", "Yodha", and "KTina". PTI RDS SHD

Image: Instagra/@actorprabhas/@dishapatani/Facebook/@prabhas