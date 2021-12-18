Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Join Cast Of Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Action Film 'Yodha'

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action film franchise, 'Yodha,' has added Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna to the cast. Sidharth will play the male lead in the Dharma Productions franchise, while Disha and Raashii will play the female roles. Sid took to social media to release two new posters for the movie and introduce his co-stars, writing, "Excited to have the two stunning female leads of #Yodha! onboard, Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna. Get Ready, we are coming to theatres near you on 11th November 2022".

Disha also turned to her Instagram account to express her joy in a post that said, "Super glad to join this action-packed journey! I’m ready for take-off guys, let’s go!" "I am extremely honoured & excited to announce that I will be joining team #Yodha!" Raashii Khanna said.

Calling Disha "fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming" and Raashii "stellar", Karan wrote on his Instagram post, "The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of #Yodha are here! Welcoming the fierce, gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family. Along with Raashii Khanna, who brings her spark and innocence to the role like no other! Yodha hits theatres near you on 11th November 2022". This news comes about a month after Sidharth began filming the action movie. "Lights, camera and ACTION! #Yodha filming begins." the production house captioned a photo of the main protagonist on site. The film will be directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly formed Mentor Disciple Films company.

Dharma Productions presented the film's first look, which features Malhotra in a dramatic role. According to the message, "Conquered the peaks, now it’s time for the sky! Presenting #Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and directed by our new talented duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha". Sidharth had previously revealed snippets from the muhurat filmed as they began filming for Yodha. Sidharth will appear in the film as a never-before-seen persona, one that is more fierce, strong and gruff. "Yodha begins," he captioned the photos on his Instagram story. Dharma Productions' first aerial action franchise will be Yodha. The film is produced by Karan Johar's production house and directed by two prominent filmmakers, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: Twitter)