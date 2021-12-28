Disha Patani Reveals She Never Aspired To Become Actor; 'wanted To Be Air Force Pilot'

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in 2016 through the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and has since then carved a name for herself in the industry. The actor has several big movies in her kitty like Ek Villain Returns, Yodha and more and also enjoys a huge fan following. Patani recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar, India and spoke about what she would do if she was not an actor.

Disha Patani reveals what she would do she was not an actor

Disha Patani, who was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, India's latest issue revealed which career path she would choose if she would have not pursued acting. The actor said that she never wanted to pursue acting and initially wanted to become an Air Force pilot. Patani said, "Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering."

She also shared how she got into modelling and added, "During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modelling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn’t want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning [in 2013]… From there, I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn’t fulfil my college’s minimum attendance requirement while modelling, I decided to continue walking the ramp... It allowed me to be independent, earn for myself, and not rely on my family."

The actor who began her acting career through the Telugu film Loafer recently wrapped the filming of Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She shared pictures with the team of Yodha and wrote, "thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait." The movie is being helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and will also star Raashi Khanna in the lead role.

Apart from Yodha, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller movie Ek Villain Returns, a spiritual sequel of Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain. The movie also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and will release on July 08, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@dishapatani