Disha Patani Shares Glimpse Of Her Weekend 'Anime Marathon' On Instagram

Disha Patani is known to have a preference for anime shows, as she has revealed on social media on multiple occasions in the past. The actor has also shared a few glimpses of some of her favourite anime shows with her fans and has recently posted a few more of such glimpses on Instagram. Her new Instagram stories contain a couple of videos where she is seen enjoying her weekend with anime shows, calling it her "Anime marathon". Following are glimpses of her recent stories, along with some of her other "anime posts".

Disha Patani enjoys her weekend "Anime marathon"

Film celebrities often share pictures of themselves enjoying their favourite pastimes on their days off with their followers on social media. The videos that Disha Patani has posted show her watching an anime show on the TV in the living room. She then posted another video that shows her playing with her hair, revealing that she has been having an "Anime marathon" all morning. A few months back, she had posted a portrait of one of the popular anime characters Malina on Instagram.

Disha had shared in the caption of the post that the artwork was created by her brother. However, it was later claimed that the fan art was created by another artist called Inhoso who is based out of Argentina, according to Hindustan Times. Inhoso later revealed that the fan art was shared without his consent and being used to credit Disha’s brother. However, the artist also made it clear that he cannot take any action against Disha, as the portrait is a fan art and that they have no right over the character.

About Disha Patani's upcoming films

Disha Patani has quite a few upcoming movies up her sleeve. Some of these include Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain Returns, where she will be seen opposite John Abraham. Disha has acted in several popular films in her professional career, such as Bharat, Malang, Baaghi 2, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among others. She was last seen in a guest appearance in Baaghi 3, which also happens to be the latest instalment of the series. She had made her debut in the 2015 Telugu film Loafer.

Promo image courtesy: Disha Patani Instagram