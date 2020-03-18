Disha Patani Is All Praise For Close Friend Tiger Shroff's Moves In 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

The recently released remake of Mithun Chakraborty’s Disco Dancer has been receiving praises from viewers. The remake version of the song features Tiger Shroff. The remake version of Disco Dancer 2.0 that was released a few hours ago is already receiving praise for the peppy music and Tiger Shroff’s moves. Tiger Shroff recently shared a glimpse of the track with his fans on his Instagram handle. And seems like it is not just his fans that were impressed by his moves, his co-star and friend, Disha Patani also complimented him and the song.

Seeing Tiger’s moves, Disha Patani went on to comment fire emojis in the comment section. Apart from Disha many other friends and fans of Tiger Shroff gave a thumbs up to the music. The music was composed by Salim – Sulaiman and crooned by Benny Dayal. Check out the video and Disha Patani’s comment on the post.

On the work front

Disha Patani was recently seen shaking a leg in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. The actor will next be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is being directed by Mohit Suri and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

