Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Share Sweet Birthday Wishes For Their Parkour Trainer

Bollywood actors such as Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are known to be highly passionate about working out. The actors keep setting fitness goals for their fans and fitness enthusiast. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have a shared passion for dancing, acting and leading a balanced lifestyle, as well as taking time out to do parkour sports and related fitness. The duo also keeps sharing pictures and videos on their social media handle giving fans a glimpse of them performing stunts under expert supervision.

Now, fans are sure going happy to know that not only do Tiger and Disha share their love for parkour and stunts, but they also have the same coach to teach them the skills needed to master the training form. Nadeem Akhtar, who coaches Disha and Tiger, recently turned a year older and the two Bollywood actors posted heart-warming wishes on social media for him.

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a happy picture with her trainer. The two can be seen all smiles for the camera. Along with the post, Disha Patani also wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best coach in the world.” Check out the post below.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, Tiger Shroff is showing his fans his trainer who is at a distance. Later he tells his fans to watch him do some stunts at the airport. His trainer soon begins to do a cartwheel. Along with the video, Tiger also wrote a sweet wish for his trainer. Check out a glimpse below.

Disha and Tiger's stunts

Their trainer, Nadeem Akhtar also goes on to share several pictures and videos of the two performing their stunts. Recently, the trainer shared a video of Disha Patani doing a wall back stunt. In the video, Disha can be seen practising the stunt. Along with the video, he also wrote, “@dishapatani Tried wall back after ages, not clean but soon will be getting there.” Watch the video.

He also shared a video of Tiger Shroff doing an intense stunt at the film city. In the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen acing the stunt with ease. Along with the video, Nadeem Akhtar also wrote, “I love my brother He is simply amazing and I just couldn’t imagine My life without him @tigerjackieshroff.” Check out the video below.

