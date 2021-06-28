Disha Patani Turns Head Posing In White Bikini; Fans Exclaim 'Hottiesha'; View Pic

Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani is known for her toned body and being a fitness freak. The actress also does not shy away from flaunting her beach-ready body on social media with her fans, donning fashionable swimwear. Check out Disha's latest post on Instagram and how the fans cannot stop gawking at the beach beauty.

Disha Patani's bikini photo

It is not the first time that Disha has created a stir among her fans by uploading a picture from her vacation as the young actress has a penchant for showing off her stylish bikinis and toned body on Instagram. Clad in a stylish white bikini, the actress was glowing after taking a dip into the water and getting captured by the camera shutter after coming up. The actress posted the picture with simple sea emojis. Check out the fans going gaga over the actress.

Netizens' reactions to Disha Patani's bikini photo

The space under the post was filled with compliments for the young actress as the fans could not stop swooning over the bikini look. Many fans commented 'beautiful' and 'hot' under the post while one fan complimented the photo and the amazing click. Another fan commented 'Hottiesha' is back as the actress uploaded a bikini photo after a long time.

Pic Credit: Disha Patani IG

More on Disha Patani's Instagram photos and videos

Enjoying a massive following of over 44 million followers, the actress shares snippets from her professional and personal life on social media. From bikini photos to intense workout regimes, Disha interacts with her fans via Instagram. Continuing her saga of uploading beach photos, the actress stunned her followers after donning a cheetah print bikini and posing with a couple of shells.

The actress also celebrated her 29th birthday with friends and beau Tiger Shroff. Surprising the actress with an anime theme party, a Naruto cake was prepared for the actress, and pictures from the party showed Disha enjoying with Tiger Shroff and her friends. Check out Disha Patani's latest posts and beach photos.

IMAGE- DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM

