Disha Patani Wishes Ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff On Birthday With A Goofy Photo

Tiger Shroff turned a year older on Thursday, March 2. On the special occasion, his ex-girlfriend and Bollywood actress Disha Patani wished him on social media. The actress dropped a funny photo of the Heropanti star as the camera captured him in a candid moment.

In the photo, Tiger could be seen wearing a cap cum scarf featuring tiger print. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Disha wrote, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy birthday Tiggy."

Take a look at the post below:

When Tiger Shroff confirmed his breakup with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff appeared on a chat show where he got candid about his personal life. During the episode, he was asked about his relationship status. To this, the actor replied that he is single and said that he is currently "looking around."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reportedly dated for almost six years. After that, they decided to call it quits. Even after the breakup, the duo shares a friendly bond. Tiger's family often comments on Disha's Instagram posts and vice-versa. Disha and Tiger's younger sister Krishna and his mom Ayesha Shroff and quite close.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Now, the actor is all set to appear in Ganapath: Part 1. The action film co-starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan will release on October 20 later this year.

Moreover, the Tiger's upcoming films are Shashank Khaitan's Screw Dheela and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, which is currently filming. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of the antagonist.