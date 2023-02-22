Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Drops Pics From Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Wedding

Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, shared a set of new pictures from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding festivities which began on Valentine's Day and went till February 16. Alek shared pictures with Natasa from the many pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and sangeet.

In the pictures, Alek can be seen sharing some adorable moments with his close friend Natasa. Alek's post also gives a glimpse of Hardik Pandya. Disha's rumoured boyfriend, in the many pictures, can be seen dancing, playing dhol and posing with Natasa and other friends.

Alex captioned his post, "14.02.2023. H&N," with a couple of red heart emojis.

Check out Alek's Instagram post below:

Natasa and Hardik Pandya, after being married for three years and sharing a son, renewed their wedding vows in a lavish white wedding on Valentine's Day followed by a Hindu wedding and other festivities with their close family and friends in attendance.

More about Alek and Natasa's friendship

Alek and Natasa, who belong to Serbia, often share pictures on social media handle. Alek, on several occasions has shared pictures with Natasa and Hardik Pandya. Alek, who is said to be Disha's rumoured boyfriend, also shares pictures with Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya.