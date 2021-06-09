Divya Khosla Kumar Demands Pearl's Bail, Kangana Returns To Mumbai: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 9, 2021. From Divya Khosla Kumar demanding bail for Pearl V Puri to Kangana Ranaut returning to Mumbai, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Latest Bollywood news

Pearl V Puri's arrest updates

A host of celebrities showed their support for actor Pearl V Puri after he was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. Actor-producer Divya Khosla Kumar shared a hard-hitting note on her Instagram and has been demanding justice for the television actor. Divya stated that Pearl is ready to prove his innocence but he should be at least released on bail to prove it. She also added that he is not running away anywhere and should be given the basic human right of defending himself.

Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai earlier today and was spotted at her production house office that had been partially demolished last year. She was seen looking around the place and talking to the people at the venue, in what seemed like overseeing the rehabilitation of the property. The actor also took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie, along with which she wrote, "Nothing's more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship confirmed by Harshvardhan Kapoor

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship often hit the headlines, but the duo has remained tight-lipped about it. However, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor recently confirmed that they are indeed dating and are a couple. After saying this, he quickly added, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know".

Vicky and Katrina r made for eachother. That's the tweet. That's it. Now haters can burn .#Vickat https://t.co/swDedxTS2C — Sasi_VK (@Sasmita89152691) June 6, 2021

Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her 36th birthday. Several friends and family members of the Delhi 6 star took to their respective social media handles to wish her. While her father Anil Kapoor posted a throwback picture from the time when Sonam was a baby, her husband Anand Ahuja shared a black and white picture with her and called her his 'forever wallpaper'. Other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Shahid Kapoor also wished the Raanjhanaa actor on their IG handles.

Kriti Sanon's heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput's film Raabta completed 4 years recently and the lead actor of the movie, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A part of Kriti's caption read, "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. 💞 Little did I know that it would be our first and last.. 💔". She shared a video that featured behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the movie.

Image- Divya Khosla Kumar, Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.