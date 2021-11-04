Diwali 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra & Others Wish Fans On Festival Of Lights

When it comes to festive celebrations, Bollywood celebs are typically at the forefront. Several Bollywood superstars rushed to Twitter to express their gratitude to their fans and post Diwali 2021 wishes. Most also posted on their Instagram handles in traditional outfits. B-town stars not only wished their fans well, but they also gave them some safety advice.

Amitabh Bachchan posted on his Instagram saying, "Happy Diwali .. " along with an old monochrome image of him. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram to extend her wishes. She wrote, "Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love.❤️✨".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted on her Instagram saying, "Happy Diwali 🪔". She posted an image of her in a traditional outfit, just like all the other Bollywood celebrities. Urmila Matondkar wrote on her Instagram, "May the lights of #diwali help us see the goodness that is within all of us..to love, forgive, empathize n light up someone's abyss. #happydiwali beautiful people #love #light #fun #prosperity".

Kunal Khemu posted a picture of him sitting for the Diwali Laxmi puja. He donned a traditional outfit in the post. The caption said, "To love light happiness and health.. Happy Diwali 🪔 #happydiwali #love #light #happiness". A number of celebs posted on their Instagram stories either along with a post or instead of a post.

Here are the posts put up by some Bollywood celebs:

May the light and beauty of Diwali fill your life with happiness and joy! Wishing you all a Happy Diwali ♥️🧿 #HappyDiwali #Diwali2021@venkysuttara pic.twitter.com/4zqdSOjt7I — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) November 4, 2021

Wish you all a very very Happy, Prosperous and Safe Diwali. May this year bring all the lights and happiness into your lives. 🙏#HappyDiwali #Diwali2021 pic.twitter.com/Y2AHuBBEvq — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 4, 2021

आप सब को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएँ। 🪔 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2021

On November 4, 2021, Diwali, the Deepotsav and Lakshmi Puja festival, is being celebrated (Thursday). Diwali is known as one of the biggest and most widely celebrated festivals throughout the country. Lakshmi Puja is held on the third day of Diwali to commemorate the goddess Lakshmi, who is also known as the goddess of wealth, prosperity, auspiciousness, and good fortune. The goddess is said to pay visits to her devotees and offer her blessings and gifts. Devotees clean their homes, decorate them with lights, and prepare sweets with tremendous zeal in preparation for her presence. Most people prepare elaborately for the puja. The puja is supposed to be done at certain muhurat timings.

