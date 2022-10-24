Diwali 2022: Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra & Others Extend Wishes On Festival Of Lights

Diwali is here and people are marking the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival of lights is one of the most important festivals within Hinduism. The day symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". On this day, Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after defeating the demon Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

As the entire nation is taken over by the festive vibes, several celebrities took to their social media space to extend their heartfelt wishes on this auspicious day.

Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra and more wish 'Happy Diwali'

On Monday, Anupam Kher headed to his Instagram handle and uploaded a motion poster of himself with crackers being busted in the background. "आप सभी को शुभ दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। प्रभु जी आपको हमेशा ख़ुश एवं तंदुरुस्त रखे! Wishing you all a very Happy and Prosperous Deepawali! Love and prayers always! ❤️🕉❤️ #Diwali #Happiness #Peace," The Kashmir Files actor wrote in the caption.

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she could be seen lighting a Diya at first and then wishes everyone a 'Happy Diwali'. The Fame Game actor looked pretty in a yellow-coloured saree which she teamed up with pink blouse. She accessorised the whole look with heavy jewellery. "With this festival of lights, may you find true joy, prosperity, and love. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali #diwali #happydiwali #diwali2022 #festivevibes #festivaloflights #monday #mondayvibes," she mentioned in the caption.

On this Diwali, Priyanka Chopra also wished everyone peace, light and love. " She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy Diwali Everyone! Wishing peace light and love in abundance for all."

