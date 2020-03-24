Taapsee Pannu Reveals Details About Her Tattoos To Fans, Says 'I Have Two'

Bollywood superstar Taapsee Pannu, who is also known for her Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, is considered as one of the most talented actors of this generation, who has marked blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Thappad. Apart from her on-screen ensembles, Taapsee Pannu also has a huge fan following with over 15.3 million followers on Instagram. The actor is an active social media influencer who loves inspiring fans with her work. The Judwaa 2 actor loves having interactive sessions with her fans through Instagram live, stories and Google Answers. Recently, Taapsee Pannu answered a few fan questions through the Google Answers.

While doing the Google Answer session, Taapsee Pannu answered one of the most asked questions on Google about her. The question was, "Does Taapsee Pannu have tattoos?" To which the Saand Ki Aankh actor replied with a video message. Check out the star's answer.

Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes, I have two tattoos. One is a dancing figure on my calf because I am a great dancer. And the other one is my own name in ambigram, which reads like 'TAPC' on my back."

Taapsee Pannu's Video Answer on Google Answer -

Taapsee Pannu's calf tattoo

On the industrial front, the Naam Shabana actor was last seen in Thappad opposite Pavail Gulati. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film spins around a woman who files a divorce after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party. Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for her upcoming movie projects Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba. She also has Tadka and Shabaash Mithu. Other films in her kitty include Nuvvevaru, Looop Lapeta, and Dare and Lovely.

