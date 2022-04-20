Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his social comedy-drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is a long-awaited film that was on halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now finally slated to hit the big screens on 13th May 2022.

With the release date of the film inching closer, makers recently dropped the trailer, where Ranveer Singh is seen essaying the role of a middle-aged Gujarati man. The trailer fueled fans' excitement levels. Recently, at the trailer launch event of the film, Ranveer recalled his journey in the industry and revealed how once people said that he didn't look like a hero.

Ranveer Singh recalls incident from early days

As per Bollywood Hungama, on Tuesday, at the trailer launch event in Mumbai at the Yash Raj Studios, Ranveer Singh revealed that he once overheard people talking about how he doesn't look like a hero. Further, he also revealed the advice that he got from Aditya Chopra. Adding to this, the actor said,

"Before the release of my first film, my posters were put up everywhere. I had gone to watch a film, where I saw two people standing in front of my poster. I stopped because I wanted to overhear what they had to say. They said, ‘Who is this? He doesn’t look like a hero!’ This has happened. In fact, Aditya Chopra had told me in our second meeting that, ‘You’re not Hrithik Roshan, toh tu acting kar lena (so you please act)”

Further talking about his acting journey, the actor said that he is grateful for everything and over time has become more obsessed with his craft. He also revealed that his hunger for characters, stories, and work is becoming even more vociferous.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Along with Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi taking on some pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh