Don 3 Motion Poster: Farhan Akhtar Hints At The Dawn Of A New Era

Don 3 is one of the most anticipated projects of all time. The film will come almost 12 years after Don 2. However, it will reportedly feature a big change, as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh might be fronting the project this time. The motion poster for the same was also released recently.

3 things you need to know:

Don 3 comes after the 2011 film Don 2: The King is Back.

Farhan Akhtar is returning to direct the third film.

Larger details about the movie are still under wraps.

What is in the Don 3 motion poster?

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who directed the two parts of the Don franchise, shared the first motion poster for Don 3. The almost 40-second long clip shows a slow formation of the number 3, indicating the threequel. It also features the characteristic scarlet background and ends with the message, “A new era begins".

The "new era" could be a possible reference to actor Ranveer Singh’s rumoured casting in the project. If Ranveer becomes the face of Don 3, he will be the third actor to do so. The first actor who played the role of Don is Amitabh Bachchan.

Don 3 to be called Don 3: The Chase Ends?

It was recently reported that Don 3 would be officially titled Don 3: The Chase Ends. The third instalment is expected to continue the narrative around the underworld kingpin and his larger-than-life antics. Moreover, its teaser will reportedly be shown for the first time during the Gadar 2 screening.

Earlier, it was speculated that the formal announcement for Ranveer Singh’s featurette in Don 3 would take place on his birthday on July 6. That did not materialise, but the film’s formal announcement has rendered hopes anew. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is doing good business at the box office.